May 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
The average net profit of all companies listed on the
Shenzhen stock exchange fell 11.5 percent in 2012, the first
drop since 2009. Merger and reorganisation increased 32.2
percent to 168.9 billion yuan ($27 billion) in the same year.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
U.S.-billionaire Warren Buffett said he does not have any
interest in purchasing Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd,
according to an interview with the newspaper.
CHINA DAILY
Chinese policymakers should act promptly to control house
prices, which have continued to rise despite various measures
that have been put in place, the paper said in an editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
Wang Yang, Vice Premier of the State Council, said the
northeastern province of Heilongjiang should make efforts to
reduce the impact of natural disasters and promote the steady
production of grain.
- - - - - -
Five new samples of bird flu have been detected in Shandong,
Jiangxi and Guangdong province, according to Ministry of
Agriculture.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....