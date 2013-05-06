May 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

The average net profit of all companies listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange fell 11.5 percent in 2012, the first drop since 2009. Merger and reorganisation increased 32.2 percent to 168.9 billion yuan ($27 billion) in the same year.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

U.S.-billionaire Warren Buffett said he does not have any interest in purchasing Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd, according to an interview with the newspaper.

CHINA DAILY

Chinese policymakers should act promptly to control house prices, which have continued to rise despite various measures that have been put in place, the paper said in an editorial.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

Wang Yang, Vice Premier of the State Council, said the northeastern province of Heilongjiang should make efforts to reduce the impact of natural disasters and promote the steady production of grain.

Five new samples of bird flu have been detected in Shandong, Jiangxi and Guangdong province, according to Ministry of Agriculture.

