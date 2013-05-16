BRIEF-ExxonnMobil adds tire testing capabilities to its Shanghai technology center
* ExxonMobil says that it has expanded tire testing capabilities of its Shanghai technology center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI May 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The People's Bank of China Shanghai branch released data that showed individual housing loans continued to soar in the month of April. In April Shanghai's new foreign exchange personal housing loans rose to 5.3 billion yuan.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Chinese trade hub of Yiwu plans to expand its pilot scheme to allow more cross-border yuan settlement at the end of May.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese airlines will get their first Boeing Co Dreamliners this quarter, said Boeing's China President Marc Allen. China Southern Airlines is due to receive its first Dreamliner jumbo jet by the end of May.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker PSA Group , but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.
TORONTO, Feb 28 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth biggest lender, reported first-quarter results on Tuesday that smashed market expectations, but rival Bank of Nova Scotia disappointed analysts with numbers that were broadly in line with estimates.