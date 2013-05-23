May 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Combined profits at China's state-owned enterprises rose
5.3 percent to 689 billion yuan ($112.38 billion) in the first
four months of 2013 from a year earlier, the finance ministry
said in a statement.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- China's President Xi Jinping will meet U.S. President
Barack Obama in early June, a widely-watched meeting which
researchers expect will focus on strengthening ties between the
world's top two economies.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Chinese consumer spending intentions rebounded to their
highest level since the third quarter of 2010, according to a
report from information services firm Nielsen.
CHINA DAILY
-- Corporate business travel in China is expected to
increase 15.1 percent in 2013, according to a study by AirPlus
International. China is now considered the fastest-growing
market for the sector.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Foreign direct investment in Shanghai rose to $1.6
billion in April, up 14.9 from a year earlier, driven by strong
investment in the city's manufacturing sector.
