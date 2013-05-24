May 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power Co Ltd will
buy 85 percent stake in LongTan Hydropower Development Co Ltd by
offering around 15.15 billion yuan ($2.47 billion) of shares to
LongTan's parent companies.
CHINA DAILY
-- Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Pakistan highlights the
friendship between the two countries, said an editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- The reconstruction of Lushan area in Sichuan province,
which was hit by a major earthquake on April 20, will be
completed in 3 years, according to the Sichuan Development and
Reform Commission.
