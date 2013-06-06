June 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
BEIJING TIMES
-- State Administration of Taxation and Ministry of Finance
are considering levying taxes on e-businesses, said Yao Jian,
the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- Ministry of Commerce released a draft regulation of
financing leasing enterprises, which covers both domestic and
foreign enterprises.
21 CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- Refinancing policies for Growth Enterprises Market is
estimated to be released as early as the coming month, some
insiders told the newspaper.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- China's four biggest banks lent 208 billion yuan ($34
billion) of new loans last month, the lowest level so far this
year, Shenyin & Wanguo Securities said in a report on Wednesday.
-- China's entertainment and media market will grow 12
percent annually over the next five years to $203 billion in
2017, with internet advertising likely to rise the most, an
industry report said yesterday.
