SHANGHAI, June 7 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The Shanghai Futures Exchange said it plans to launch the
asphalt futures contract in mid-July, subject to regulatory
approvals. Analysts have said that the launch of asphalt futures
is a step towards establishing China's crude oil futures
contract as asphalt is used heavily in road construction and is
an important downstream product of oil.
- The net profit of 16 brokerages jumped 80.14 percent from
April to reach 2.45 billion yuan ($399.27 million) in May,
according to data by Wind Research.
SECURITIES NEWS
- Ma Huateng, chairman and CEO with Tencent Holding Ltd
, said that it will not charge fees for its popular
social software, Wechat, and the company is looking for
opportunities to cooperate with telecom carriers.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it will
accelerate the development of the country's capital market. It
will promote IPOs of emerging companies, delisting of some from
exchanges and encourage more participation from institutional
investors.
- The National Development and Reform Commission, China's
powerful economic planning agency, said it is pressing ahead
with market reforms. It plans to roll out market-oriented
interest rate reforms by this year, expand over-the-counter
pilot trading scheme and broadening the scope of private capital
investment.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China Railway Corp, a spinoff of the former Ministry of
Railways, said it will revamp its freight transport business to
benefit from the logistics market.
- China's Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli said foreign companies
should have confidence in China's economic growth and he expects
China to import $10 trillion worth of goods and services in the
next five years.
CHINA DAILY
- China's emerging western region is increasingly attracting
global investors, with money flowing into high-end industries
rather than old factories that might have been relocated from
coastal areas, said the mayor of Chengdu, the capital city of
Sichuan province.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Vice Premier Ma Kai met foreign leaders attending the
first China-South Asia Expo held in Kunming, capital of
southwest China's Yunnan Province. China is willing to make
joint efforts with Sri Lanka on deepening bilateral relations,
Ma said.
