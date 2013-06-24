June 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A total of 569 listed companies among 917 in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets have published their six-month disclosure reports, saying that they forecast an increase in profit.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- There is no time schedule for a resumption in A-share initial public offerings, as some of the relevant conditions and policies have not been finalised by China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to unidentified sources.

- Shanghai Stock Exchange has announced a new policy to make disciplinary actions over securities trading more transparent.

CHINA DAILY

- Cyber attacks against Chinese websites that originate from the United States may be partly backed by Washington, according to Chinese experts.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Edward Snowden's departure from Hong Kong is in line with relevant local law and regulation, and the Chinese central government fully respects the decision, it said in an editorial.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....