SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The China Cement Association has drafted a plan to accelerate the consolidation of the country's cement sector and is awaiting advice from related ministries, said a source from the group. The plan aims for the top 10 producers to command more than 60 percent of domestic market share by 2020.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The National Development and Reform Commission and anti-trust authorities are investigating a number of Chinese milk powder companies in an anti-monopoly probe, after prices rose some 30 percent since 2008, a rate which exceeds expected market norms.

CHINA DAILY

- Domestic films in China generated box office revenues of $1.7 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 27 percent from the same period last year, surpassing foreign movies for the first time in five years, according to entertainment industry consultancy EntGroup Consulting.

- China is likely to start a deposit insurance system by the end of this year which will provide a safety net for individual and institutional depositors, said an official, although coverage limits were not disclosed.

