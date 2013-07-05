SHANGHAI, July 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's central government has earmarked 100 million yuan ($16.3 million) for the development of food safety monitoring projects in 24 regions including Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Chongqing and Sichuan in 2013, which follows Beijing's recent decision to allocate 2.579 billion yuan for agricultural development loans this year.

- China is studying measures, including an expansion of the property tax pilot programme, setting up of a nationwide information network and a uniform real estate registration system as part of efforts to control home prices in the long run.

- China's A share IPO market will, at the earliest, restart at the end of August, said Zhaofeng, greater China managing partner of international accounting firm Ernst & Young, after discussions with customers.

- Swedish furniture group Ikea has teamed up with Chinese solar firm Hanergy Holdings Group on a grid-connected solar power generation project for all of Ikea stores. The move is part of Ikea's plan to promote energy efficiency and reduce emissions.

- Sales of medium to high-end homes in Shanghai rose significantly in the first half of the year although prices were relatively stable. Purchases of homes costing more than 30,000 yuan per square metre rose 84 percent in the first six months of the year, compared with the period year, according to Shanghai Deovolente Realty Co.

