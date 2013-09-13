SHANGHAI, Sept 13 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- There have been over one hundred new members approved on
China's QFII foreign investor list since 2012, according to the
latest figures from China's securities regulator. The total now
stands at 237 firms.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
-- Six foreign hedge funds have jointly raised $300 million
through China's Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP)
scheme, which allows non-Chinese funds to raise money from
mainland investors, which can then be used to invest overseas.
CHINA DAILY
-- China is not facing a property market bubble, despite
high real estate prices and some regional problems, said Li Tie,
director of the China Centre for Urban Development, talking at
the World Economic Forum in Dalian on Thursday.
-- A U.S. decision to block China's Sany Group Ltd's
involvement in a wind farm project is "totally
foolish" said Li Ruogu, Chairman of the state-owned
Export-Import Bank of China at the World Economic
Forum. He added that the justification of national security was
"totally groundless".
-- Speaking in New York, the president of China's Ningxia
Hanas New Energy Group said he hopes to form a joint venture
with an liquified natural gas (LNG) partner in the United States
by the end of the year with an investment value of about $5
billion.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Some of China's publications for children contain murder,
violence, pornography and other content which harms the physical
and mental health of children, said an editorial in the paper
that is considered a mouthpiece of the Chinese government. The
country should not tolerate such publications.
