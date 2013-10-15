SHANGHAI Oct 15 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The direct investment and brokerage industries can expect
further deregulation, according to the meeting notes of the
China Securities Industry Association. The association held that
existing rules need to be brought in line with the country's
policies to support SMEs.
- Chongqing ChangAn Automobile Co Ltd expects
third-quarter profit to increase by between 386 percent and 440
percent, it said on Monday. Profits in this period are expected
to hit up to 1 billion yuan ($164 million).
FINANCIAL NEWS
- Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd plans
to invest 17 billion yuan in a retirement community, marking its
first foray into the elderly care industry.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Corruption in the field of research and development (R&D)
will not only cause economic waste, but also erode the spirit of
science and hinder technological innovation, said an editorial
in the paper that acts as the government's mouthpiece.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....