SHANGHAI Oct 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.

- China Securities Regulatory Commission aims to push reform in mergers and acquisitions among listed firms by reducing costs and scrapping administrative permission for some projects.

- Chinese online retailer Jingdong Mall aims to achieve 110 billion yuan ($18.03 billion) of sales revenue from its electrical appliance business by 2016.

- A new subway route that connects Shanghai and Jiangsu province will boost economic integration in the region and encourage more people to take the metro, experts said. The route opened on Wednesday for a trial run linking the country's commercial hub and Jiangsu's Kunshan, a booming county-level administration.

- After weathering more than two years of weak domestic sales and struggling with excess capacity, China's construction machinery market is set for recovery in 2014, fuelled by increasing overseas demand, said the secretary-general of the China Construction Machinery Association.

- China's shipbuilding sector, which had been hit by over capacity and a slump in orders, may be seeing a nascent recovery as some of the large industry players reported a rise in orders in recent months.

- China's State Council, the cabinet, has announced regulations on wastewater treatment in urban areas effective from Jan. 1, 2014.

