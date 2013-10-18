Oct 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission approved China
Everbright Bank Co Ltd's request to list H shares on
Wednesday, according to sources. The bank plans to list in Hong
Kong as early as November, but listing is subject to Hong Kong
Stock Exchange approval.
- China has started laying the foundations for its
fifth-generation mobile telephony network, said Dai Xiaohui, the
deputy director of the Ministry of Science and Technology on
Thursday at a communications forum.
CHINA DAILY
- China has investigated 129 officials at prefectural level
or higher for suspected corruption and bribery from January
through August this year, the Supreme People's Procuratorate
said on Thursday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Chinese officials should not blindly follow customary
practices if such practices lead to waste or are not legal, said
a commentary in the paper that acts as the government's
mouthpiece. The article highlighted extravagance during opening
and closing ceremonies as an example of a traditional practice
best curbed.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Beijing will take half the cars off the city's roads and
suspend school classes when there are three straight days of
heavy pollution, an official said on Thursday. The plan includes
measures to increase buses and extend subway operating hours.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....