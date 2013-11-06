SHANGHAI Nov 6 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Wu Jinglian, senior research fellow for the State Council
Developmental Research Centre, said he expects a major reform
breakthrough at the upcoming 3rd Party Plenum.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- For the first three quarters of this year, the net profit
of 19 Chinese listed brokerage firms rose 35.44 percent
year-on-year to 19.8 billion yuan ($3.25 billion), in part due
to an income increase in asset management business.
- Carbon markets in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong are
expected to start trading by the end of this year to reduce the
overall cost of emission reduction and thereby reduce emissions,
said Xie Zhenhua, vice-director of the National Development and
Reform Commission, on Tuesday at a conference.
CHINA DAILY
- China's top climate negotiator has said he expects Chinese
pollution to ease in five to 10 years.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's CPI in October is likely to increase by 3.2
percent year-on-year, according to a survey of 20 economists
conducted by China Business News.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- After 30 years of rapid development, environmental issues,
such as air pollution have become not only economic and social
problems, but a political issue, said a commentary in the paper
that serves as the government's mouthpiece.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Sellers of Gannan navel oranges from Jiangsu province
falsely labelled their fruit as imported from Australia or the
U.S. after domestic sales tanked on reports they contained
cancer-causing chemical dyes, according to official statements.
