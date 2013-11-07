SHANGHAI Nov 7 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Two academic institutions on Wednesday started issuing
China's first ocean development index, the Xinhua Ocean
Development Index, which rose 23.18 percent a year on average
from 2006 to 2011, faster than an annual 10.52 percent growth in
China's gross domestic product (GDP) during the period.
- China's big four state banks extended 182 billion yuan
($29.8 billion) in new local-currency loans in October, the
lowest monthly lending in 2013, mainly due to seasonal factors
which typically make banks' deposits drop in October.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Some mainland Chinese banks, including Agricultural Bank
of China, Bank of China and China
Development Bank, may win approval to issue bonds in Taiwan
before the end of this year -- the first time for Chinese
companies to float debt in Taiwan.
- China Life Anbao Fund Management Co, the first Chinese
stock mutual fund owned by an insurer, China Life Insurance
(Group) Co, was established on Wednesday.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The Hong Kong Stock Exchange plans to start evening
trading in yuan futures early next year in the latest
sign of the rising global status of the Chinese currency.
CHINA DAILY
- China plans to raise its whole-year target of installed
solar capacity to 12 gigawatts in 2014, an increase of 20
percent from the original target, in an attempt to stimulate the
sector.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- A commentary by this mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist
Party urges officials to stop pursuing achievements during their
terms at the cost of environment so as to win promotions -- a
common practice in China at present.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....