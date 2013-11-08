SHANGHAI Nov 8 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The simulation of CSI 300 stock index options contracts
trading started on Friday. The move indicates the introduction
of stock index options is not far off, said unnamed sources.
- China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd
approved a 6.5 billion yuan ($1.07 billion) A-share financing
program on Thursday. The transaction is still subject to
regulatory approval.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The reforms in China's Shanghai free trade zone could be
extended nationwide after three years, said Ai Baojun,
Shanghai's deputy major, on Thursday at a round table forum.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- In Shanghai, air pollution on Thursday rose to a PM2.5
density, nearly four times the national limit. It peaked at a
hazardous level of about 270 micrograms per cubic meter, four
times the national limit of 75.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Certain local authorities in China engage in protectionist
behaviour, by for example issuing official documents to
'protect' local products, said the paper which acts as the
mouthpiece of the Chinese government. It is important to reform
this attitude in order to better develop the market, it said.
