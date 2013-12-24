Dec 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese police have arrested a gang in Shanghai and Beijing after it made over $50,000 dealing in black market personal information. Police said they had seized data belonging to nearly a million people.

- Migrant children in Shanghai will be able to enjoy the same rights as local children from next year, if their parents have a city residence. In some cases there will also be a points-based evaluation, authorities said on Monday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will hold its quota for rare earths exports stable in 2014, Shen Danyang, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said on Monday. International demand for rare earths fell short of China's export quota this year.

- China's net foreign financial assets amounted to $1.8 trillion by the end of September, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Only five of the original 40 companies listed on the Shenzhen composite exchange still remain, highlighting the changes that China's economy has seen over the last two decades.

- Plans for a free trade zone (FTZ) linking China's southern Guangdong with Hong Kong and Macau has undergone high level inspection and has a good chance of receiving approval. Some sources said it will be even bigger than Shanghai's FTZ.

CHINA DAILY

- China's anti-corruption watchdog will crackdown on extravagance and excess behind close doors in private clubs, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said on Monday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China should cultivate and practice the core values of socialism, in order to achieve the "China dream" to realize national prosperity, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....