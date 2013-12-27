Dec 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Thursday's visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to
the Yasukuni Shrine that symbolizes Tokyo's wartime aggression
reflects rising rightist forces in Japan and implies that
militarism has strong ability to survive in the Japanese
society, a commentary by this newspaper, the mouthpiece of the
ruling Chinese Communist Party, said.
- China aims to create 10 million new job opportunities in
2014 compared with a forecast of 13 million this year.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Combined land sales income in China's four first-tier
cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen reached
501.4 billion yuan ($82.6 billion) this year, up 150 percent
from 2012, due in part to rising land prices.
- China is likely to kick off reforms of its announced
state-owned enterprises (SOEs) by corporate restructuring, which
is likely to lead to a reduction of the number of SOEs next
year.
- Analysts believe traditional enthusiasm of Chinese
investors for new shares will mean heated trading in listing
debutants when stock initial public offerings (IPOs) resume in
January after a suspension of more than one year to support the
sagging domestic stock market. [ID: nL4N0JI0H2]
CHINA DAILY
- China's new media continues to be dominated by
high-profiled users in 2013 despite an official campaign against
online rumourmongers, according to a report by the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences.
- About 70 percent of China's state-owned companies will see
their year-end bonuses paid to their staff members rise this
year from last year, according to a survey by leading staffing
firm Career International.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- Zhejiang Ke'er Group Co Ltd aims to become the first
Chinese textile firm to build a plant in the United States with
a planned investment of $218 million.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange issues its first guidelines
for information disclosure by different industries, targeting
property, coal and petroleum sectors.
- Rising costs of fund-raising are hindering the
government's plan of expand a pilot programme to securitise
corporate assets.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's fiscal spending was slower than expected in the
first 11 months of this year due in part to a government
campaign to fight official corruption, implying that the country
may not be able to fulfil its target of fiscal deficit of 1.2
trillion yuan for the year.