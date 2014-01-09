Jan 9 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- A new round of policy innovations to enhance trade in service will come out soon, aiming to support the listing and bond issuing of qualified Chinese outsourcing companies, according to people familiar with the matter.

SECURITIES TIMES

- China's state council, or cabinet, announced at an executive meeting on Wednesday that basic pension payments will rise by 10 percent effective Jan. 1, 2014.

CHINA DAILY

- China had the highest number of outbound tourists and amount of overseas spending in the world last year. Ninety-seven million Chinese traveled abroad in 2013, a 17 percent rise compared with the year before, according to the China National Tourism Administration.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China's president Xi Jinping has called for the Communist Party to have a greater role in guiding the country's political and legal affairs, urging a balance between "vitality and order", on a central political and legal work meeting held over the past two days.

- China should have longer holidays, according to a report issued by the Chinese Academy of Social Science, which suggested adding two to six days of public holidays and extending Spring Festival holiday and restoring the May Day holiday to a week.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- We should uphold the Communist Party's leadership in China's political and legal affairs, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece. The Party's policy and the country's law all reflect mind of the people, it said.

