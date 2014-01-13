Jan 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China will reduce land availability for construction in the Eastern region and cities with a population of over 5 million will not be allowed more building projects, said the Ministry of Land and Resources in an annual meeting last Friday.

CHINA DAILY

- Countries involved in the South China Sea conflict should demonstrate wisdom in resolving issues and be on guard against U.S. interference, said a commentary in the paper. Washington's recent accusations that China's fishing regulations in the area were provocative are unreasonable, it added.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Everyone is a beneficiary of China's reforms, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece.

