UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 13 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will reduce land availability for construction in the Eastern region and cities with a population of over 5 million will not be allowed more building projects, said the Ministry of Land and Resources in an annual meeting last Friday.
CHINA DAILY
- Countries involved in the South China Sea conflict should demonstrate wisdom in resolving issues and be on guard against U.S. interference, said a commentary in the paper. Washington's recent accusations that China's fishing regulations in the area were provocative are unreasonable, it added.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Everyone is a beneficiary of China's reforms, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources