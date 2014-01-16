Jan 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Tianhong Asset Management Co, controlled by China's Alibaba, has overtaken China Asset Management Co as China's biggest fund house by assets.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- LeTV, one of the biggest online video providers in China, launched its 70-inch "super TV" priced at 6999 yuan ($1,200) on Wednesday.

CHINA DAILY

- Health authorities say the number of confirmed cases of H7N9 bird flu cases continues to rise nationwide, with 20 new cases in the first two weeks of 2014.

- Chinese officials rejected Tokyo's characterization of its aid to Africa and said Japan's plan to increase aid won't help the continent.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai will implement a new colour-coded warning system for air pollution and will shut schools and order cars off the road in case of a recurrence of the severe smog that has plagued the city in recent months.

CHINA NATIONAL RADIO

- China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd delayed its IPO, according to company announcement published on Wednesday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- The fundamental way to select qualified government official is to build a scientific and effective system, said a editorial in the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece.

