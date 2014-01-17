Jan 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- "China's naked officials", those who stay in mainland China while their spouses and children reside abroad, shall not be promoted, according to the country's new regulation on cadre selection.

- Liu Xinhua, vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, said on Thursday that the CSRC will not tolerate any illegal internet-related securities activities.

- Wang Xiaochu, chairman of China Telecom, said in an annual conference on Thursday that the company forecast 100 million terminal devices to be sold in 2014, including 36 million 4G devices.

NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY

- China's eastern city of Suzhou has submitted to the State Council, or China's cabinet, a proposal to set up a free trade zone, competing with dozens of regions like Tianjin and Guangdong. Shanghai has recently set up China's first free trade zone.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Safe production is a life-and-death matter and shall be given extra importance as the Spring Festival, or the "accident season", is coming, said a commentary in a paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece.

