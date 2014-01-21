Jan 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shenzhen Stock Exchange warned investors against "stir
frying" newly-listed stocks as the first batch of companies
debuts on the exchange following a year-long hiatus of initial
public offerings.
- Bank of Communications said it plans to raise up to 40
billion yuan ($6.61 billion) by selling debt in domestic and
overseas markets in a bid to replenish capital.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Nearly 1,000 officials in China's environmental protection
system were punished between January 2012 and June 2013 for
violating rules or breaking laws, according to the government.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- During a meeting with Boeing Vice Chairman Ray Conner,
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang said the country would deepen
economic reforms and strive to create an open, transparent and
fair environment for foreign investors.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The Shanghai Film Group Corp is in talks with Marvel
Entertainment, owned by Walt Disney Co, for a new
Chinese superhero film that will revolve around the adventures
of a Chinese terra-cotta warrior, said Ren Zhonglun, president
of the group.
