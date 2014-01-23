SHANGHAI Jan 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has ended its spot inspections of pricing mechanisms used by underwriters for initial public offerings, sources told the newspaper.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- Loans by China's 'Big Four' banks hit 440 billion yuan ($72.71 billion) in the first 20 days of January, while around 700 billion yuan in deposits flowed out of the banking system, higher than last year's 300 billion yuan decline in deposits, banking sources told the newspaper.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Analysts expect profit growth at listed banks could be below 10 percent this year.

CHINA DAILY

- The number of Chinese going abroad to work or study has doubled in two decades, from 4 million in 1990 to 9.3 million in 2013, according to a report by the Center for China and Globalization released on Wednesday.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China should deepen reform on Party members' conduct, living habits, and anti-corruption efforts, said a commentary by the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China.

