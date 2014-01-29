SHANGHAI Jan 29 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Market-oriented reform of China's system for initial public offerings (IPOs) can't be completed all at once, Xiao Gang, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said at a Spring Festival "tea chat" with experts and researchers. The need for reform must be balanced with the need to maintain stability, he said.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- New loans from China's Big 4 commercial banks in January totalled 430 billion yuan through Jan. 26, the paper reported, citing an anonymous source, implying a forecast for total new loans from all banks of 1.1 trillion yuan for the full month.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat mobile app has added a new feature to allow users to send Spring Festival "red envelope" cash gifts to friends via the company's third-party payments service.

CHINA DAILY

- China's foreign ministry will set up a 24-hour help hotline this year with worldwide access for Chinese citizens who run into difficulties while travelling abroad, in an effort to strengthen consular assistance, Huang Ping, director of the ministry's department of consular affairs, told a news briefing.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's disease control experts say that the H7N9 flu virus can't spread in crowds, which means that an outbreak of human infections during the Spring Festival is not a major risk.

