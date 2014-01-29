SHANGHAI Jan 29 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Market-oriented reform of China's system for initial
public offerings (IPOs) can't be completed all at once, Xiao
Gang, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission,
said at a Spring Festival "tea chat" with experts and
researchers. The need for reform must be balanced with the need
to maintain stability, he said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- New loans from China's Big 4 commercial banks in January
totalled 430 billion yuan through Jan. 26, the paper reported,
citing an anonymous source, implying a forecast for total new
loans from all banks of 1.1 trillion yuan for the full month.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat mobile app has
added a new feature to allow users to send Spring Festival "red
envelope" cash gifts to friends via the company's third-party
payments service.
CHINA DAILY
- China's foreign ministry will set up a 24-hour help
hotline this year with worldwide access for Chinese citizens who
run into difficulties while travelling abroad, in an effort to
strengthen consular assistance, Huang Ping, director of the
ministry's department of consular affairs, told a news briefing.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's disease control experts say that the H7N9 flu
virus can't spread in crowds, which means that an outbreak of
human infections during the Spring Festival is not a major risk.
