Feb 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's annual consumer inflation is expected to fall to 2.3 percent in January from 2.5 percent in December due in part to a warmer-than-usual winter that has depressed prices of agricultural products. The government will publish January consumer price index (CPI) data next week.

- China's robust foreign trade is among factors that will ensure continued capital inflows, even though recent financial crisis in countries including Turkey and Argentina, and the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of quantitative easing (QE) are expected to cause capital outflows from emerging markets.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- A total of 1,734 China's around 2,500 listed companies have published their forecasts for 2013 earnings, with about 1,000 expecting their net profit to rise. The firms have until the end of April to post their 2013 earnings.

- China's stock market is likely to fall on Friday, the first day of trading after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, hit by a slump in overseas markets during the Chinese break.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's retail sales for the week-long holiday, which ended on Thursday, rose 13.3 percent from the same Lunar New Year week last year, data issued by the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

CHINA DAILY

- A record 4.5 million Chinese people travelled overseas during the week-long holiday, according to the China Tourism Administration. This marked a 12.5 percent rise the same period of 2013.

- Chinese people sent up to 10 million messages per minute through Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular messaging service WeChat on Lunar New Year's Eve, the parent company said.

- Chinese dairies are struggling to get enough good quality feed for their cows, said Gu Jicheng, vice president of the Dairy Association of China. Chinese cows yield between six to seven tonnes of milk per year, compared with up to 11 tonnes for Israeli dairy cows.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China's sweeping anti-corruption campaign, launched by the new leadership that came into power last March, has ensured a thrifty Lunar New Year holiday for officials, but only the establishment of relevant mechanisms will guarantee a clean government for a long term, the newspaper said in an editorial.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- A foreign visitor in Shanghai faces a 10-day detention and a 500 yuan ($82.5) fine for slapping a six year-old Chinese boy at the city's international airport, local police said on Thursday.

