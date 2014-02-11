SHANGHAI Feb 11 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China will strengthen guidance for industries suffering from industrial overcapacity, encouraging outbound investment to tap offshore demand.

- The Shanghai government has set the development of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone as a top policy priority for 2014.

- The ongoing antimonopoly investigation into Qualcomm Inc will create opportunities for local companies to catch up in technology and lower purchase cost in negotiation.

- More antitrust probes are in the pipeline, said an official with the State Council's anti-corruption body, and regulators will add staff to handle the new investigations.

- Local airlines are warning passengers not to use third-party mobile apps to check in or get boarding passes. Air China and China Eastern both warned of apps such as those developed by VeryZhun, Lvmama and Qunar.com, saying the apps infringe on the carrier's rights and are not supported.

- The Shanghai government will more tightly regulate the online finance sector as state media expresses concerns that high-yielding wealth management products like Alibaba's Yu-ebao are risky.

