Feb 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Hundreds of companies waiting for IPOs are preparing
annual reports and other documents for an official submission to
the securities regulator, sources said.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China Telecom Corp Ltd said it will start 4G
service from Friday, the second Chinese telecom operator to
provide the service after China Mobile Ltd.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China Orient Asset Management Corp, a state-owned asset
manager specialising in bad debt, plans to list by the end of
2015 if the company's reform plan is approved in the first half
of this year, its president said.
- Competition among China's state-owned companies is
intensifying in the country's capital market as they step up
efforts to lure investors amid the ongoing ownership reform in
the sector.
CHINA DAILY
- China welcomes U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit
to Beijing but his visit would not result in substantially
boosting ties between the two countries unless he takes the
"correct" approach to the sovereignty dispute in East and South
China Seas, said an editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should set freedom, equality, justice and rule of
the law as the common value to provide constant momentum for the
market economy and create moral integrity in society, the paper
said in an editorial.
