Feb 18

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Non-performing loans and competition from internet finance services resulted in a slowdown in profit growth at Chinese banks in 2013, according to Chinese brokerages.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China's Ministry of Land and Resources is researching further land reform plans, which would grant more rights to local-level governments and increase the participation of financial institutions.

- Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd said it has obtained a license to sell insurance to consumers through its Suning Insurance Co Ltd unit.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Inner Mongolia and Guizhou Province plan to undertake a tax reform in the coal industry, adopting a price-based collection method to replace the current quantity-based method.

SECURITIES TIMES

- As of Feb. 17, about two-thirds of Shanghai-listed real estate firms have predicted a profit for 2013. Just under half of all the 132 real estate firms had reported by this date.

CHINA DAILY

- Only 36 percent of global consumers trust China-based firms, said a report from public relations firm Edelman. China ranked amongst the least-trusted countries, along with Russia and India. Germany, Sweden and Switzerland topped the list.

- Mobile payment transactions grew over 200 percent in 2013 against a year earlier, according to a report from the People's Bank of China. Mobile payments hit 9.64 trillion yuan ($1.59 trillion) last year, accounting for about three percent of the total non-cash payments in China.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Chinese police have detained over five hundred people this month in a series of stings against the country's sex trade, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday. Authorities have uncovered 1,300 cases and broken up 73 gangs.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- China's people must be more active to realise the core values of socialism, rather than just talking about it, an editorial in the paper that acts as the part mouthpiece said.

