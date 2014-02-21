Feb 21 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's central bank has told financial institutions they
should be more responsive to its credit policy on investment in
key areas including agricultural development, technology and
green cars, sources said.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its
official microblog that "naked short selling" is strictly
forbidden in margin trading.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- All third-party payment service providers registered in
Shanghai with an online payment license are qualified to conduct
cross-border renminbi-payment, according to a document issued by
the central bank.
- Great Wall Motor Co Ltd will set up a
financial company in late March in Tianjin to provide financing
for car buyers, sources said.
CHINA DAILY
- External intervention will only further divide Ukraine and
it is for the Ukrainians themselves to solve the country's
political crisis, it said in an editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should be confident on its political system but at
the same time push ahead with ongoing reforms, an editorial
said.
