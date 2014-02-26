Feb 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Securities Association of China has published rules
that would require Chinese brokerages strengthen their risk
management.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Singaporean developer CapitaLand Ltd plans to
build 100 shopping centres in China over the next 3-5 years.
- China's electronics manufacturer, TCL Corp,
said it would fully embrace Internet and mobile technologies,
aiming to boost the company's market value to over 100 billion
yuan in five years, from around 23 billion yuan now.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China President Xi Jinping has called on the nation to
promote and embrace the core value of socialism.
