Feb 27 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Tencent Holdings Ltd has developed insurance products to compete against Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which will be marketed using Tencent's popular WeChat mobile messaging app.

SECURITIES TIMES

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it would push forward the development of the blue chip market in 2014, promoting the issuance procedures of preferred shares included, to provide strategic and emerging industries with better services.

CHINA DAILY

- Chinese aircraft manufacturer AVIC Xi'an Aircraft Industry Group has applied to ground some of its MA-60 regional commuter-class planes after a problem with the landing carriage kept an MA-60 trying to land in Shenyang circling the airport for two hours.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Thirty-seven Chinese citizens filed suit in Beijing demanding apologies and reparations from Japan for forced labour during the World War II.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Constructive advice and sincere criticism is needed to activate institutional benefit through China's democracy, an editorial said in the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party ahead of the National People's Congress in early March.

