March 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA DAILY
- The fact that the Kunming train station attack happened on
the eve of the annual session of parliament suggests that the
perpetrators intended to sabotage the stability of the country,
an editorial said.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai has stepped up security at train stations and
airports in the wake of the Kunming attacks, with tighter checks
at entrances and armed police personnel on patrol. Railway
police will put more officers on trains between Beijing and
Shanghai this week as the capital hosts the annual session of
the National People's Congress, or parliament.
- People or companies found guilty of polluting Shanghai's
air will face stiff new penalties under revised legislation set
to come into force this year, with no upper limit on the
penalties in some cases, lawmakers said.
GLOBAL TIMES
- The evolution of the Ukrainian situation shows us clearly
that in the international political arena, principles are
decided by power; without its support and blessing, no principle
can prevail, an editorial said.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- State Grid Corporation of China, the largest state-owned
power distributor in the country, said its investment in 2014
would hit 380 billion yuan, including renovations of substations
and construction of new electric networks.
- Securities Association of China will launch a probe into
"Yong Jinbao", an online brokerage product by Sinolink
Securities and Tencent, whose ultra-low commission rate has been
widely accused of malicious price competition, a source said.
