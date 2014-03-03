March 3 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA DAILY

- The fact that the Kunming train station attack happened on the eve of the annual session of parliament suggests that the perpetrators intended to sabotage the stability of the country, an editorial said.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Shanghai has stepped up security at train stations and airports in the wake of the Kunming attacks, with tighter checks at entrances and armed police personnel on patrol. Railway police will put more officers on trains between Beijing and Shanghai this week as the capital hosts the annual session of the National People's Congress, or parliament.

- People or companies found guilty of polluting Shanghai's air will face stiff new penalties under revised legislation set to come into force this year, with no upper limit on the penalties in some cases, lawmakers said.

GLOBAL TIMES

- The evolution of the Ukrainian situation shows us clearly that in the international political arena, principles are decided by power; without its support and blessing, no principle can prevail, an editorial said.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- State Grid Corporation of China, the largest state-owned power distributor in the country, said its investment in 2014 would hit 380 billion yuan, including renovations of substations and construction of new electric networks.

- Securities Association of China will launch a probe into "Yong Jinbao", an online brokerage product by Sinolink Securities and Tencent, whose ultra-low commission rate has been widely accused of malicious price competition, a source said.

