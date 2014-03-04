March 4 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The southwestern inland municipality of Chongqing said
detailed plans for its proposed free trade zone would be
hopefully unveiled to the public after the opening of the annual
session of the National People's Congress.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Easing liquidity conditions have pulled yields of money
market investment funds lower than 5 percent since last week,
with analysts predicting that money market funds marketed online
may no longer be able continue offering high yields.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- The PBOC said it was supportive of the development of the
online financial service sector, responding to the appeals to
strengthen regulation of online finance from traditional
brick-and-mortar financial service providers.
- Li Yizhong, former head of Ministry of Industry and
Information, called for reform of monopolistic industries by
introducing more competition to selected parts of identified
sectors.
CHINA DAILY
- Zimbabwe will allow China's yuan to be used as legal
tender in the country.
- China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), the
country's largest offshore oil and gas developer, has become the
first Chinese firm licensed to look for oil in the Arctic, in
partnership with Iceland's Eykon Energy and Petoro Iceland AS.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Li Zhongyang, the deputy director of the Shanghai Health
Promotion Committee said the city government was planning to
introduce a ban on smoking in all public places within five
years.
- Several types of headphones and earphones manufactured by
Panasonic, Philips and some local firms
failed quality checks after being found to pose risk to people's
hearing, said Shanghai Quality and Technical Supervision.
- Shares of China Galaxy Securities Co Ltd, the
country's sixth-biggest brokerage by revenue, dipped in Hong
Kong on Monday, after it announced its plans to list in
Shanghai.
