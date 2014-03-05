SHANGHAI, March 5 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China could fasten the speed of its currency reform and
the two-way fluctuations in the yuan could become a reality
soon, the newspaper said in a commentary.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange is looking at setting up a
"Strategic Emerging Industries" board, a second board aimed at
large and mature firms in emerging industries, its chairman
said.
CHINA DAILY
- Based on the fact that Russia and Ukraine have deep
cultural, historical and economic connections, it is time for
Western powers to abandon their Cold War thinking, stop trying
to exclude Russia from the political crisis they have failed to
mediate, and respect Russia's unique role in mapping out the
future of Ukraine, says a Xinhua Commentary.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should build up a solid institutional foundation for
its ongoing political reform, the paper which acts as a party
mouthpiece said in an editorial. This comes as the country is
having its annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....