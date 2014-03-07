BRIEF-Sun Pharmaceutical Industries says USFDA will lift import alert on Mohali manufacturing facility
* Says USFDA will lift the import alert imposed on the Mohali (Punjab) manufacturing facility
March 7 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The two-way movements of China's yuan against the dollar are favourable for further financial reforms, including the liberalisation of deposit rates and the introduction of foreign exchange derivative products, a commentary by the newspaper said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone plans to shorten its negative list for foreign investment in 2014, Shanghai's Party Secretary, Han Zheng, said in a sub-session of China's on-going annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China's central bank has finished drafting regulations governing the country's first deposit insurance mechanisms, which are expected to be promulgated soon.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- The Chinese government should keep economic reforms a top priority and step up enforcement of pronounced reform polices, the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party of China said in an editorial.
TOKYO, March 14 Toshiba Corp Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa said on Tuesday he expected the company's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse to attract interest from potential buyers given its stable fuel and services business.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.