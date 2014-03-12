SHANGHAI, March 12 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- CITIC Bank will partner with Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd
to launch a "virtual" credit card for use in online
purchases.
- The city of Nanjing in east China's Jiangsu province has
launched new measures to control land and real estate prices,
including a mechanism to adjust rules on a quarterly basis in
line with price trends.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Huang Guangyu, founder and former chairman of GOME
Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd, who is now in prison, and his
wife have reached an agreement with the Hong Kong Securities and
Futures Commission to pay HK$420 million ($54 million) in
compensation to the company.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Many companies have suspended applications for initial
public offerings, as they are waiting for possible changes to
IPO rules, especially for China's small-cap ChiNext board.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Annual growth in net profits in China's food industry
dropped 11.6 percentage points to 13.6 percent in 2013 due to an
slowdown in economic growth and increase in raw material costs,
data from the National Development and Reform Commission showed.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
The Shanghai Stock Exchange has submitted a plan to the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to allow options
trading on individual stocks, Gui Minjie, chairman of the
exchange, told the paper. The plan is now awaiting CSRC
approval.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should ensure the judicial system's ability to
enforce justice in order to safeguard social fairness and
improve protection for the people, a commentary in the paper
said.
