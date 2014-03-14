March 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China Power Investment Corp, one of China's top
state-owned power suppliers, plans to launch ownership reform
this year to allow private investors to hold shares of its
subsidiaries, its general manager Lu Qizhou told the paper.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Tencent Holdings Ltd's online brokerage product
"Yong Jin Bao", run in conjunction with Sinolink Securities Co
Ltd, has attracted over 250,000 users since its
launch, according to data from CITIC Securities.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China's banking regulator is expected to include four
major Chinese banks, including Bank of China Ltd and
Bank of Communication Co Ltd, in a preferred stock
pilot scheme, unnamed sources told the paper.
CHINA DAILY
- China's western province of Shaanxi will clamp down on
medicine being given to students, after almost 1,500
preschoolers were given prescription drugs without parental
consent over a four-year period.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Chinese scientists have discovered a molecular compound
that can be used to treat potentially fatal hand, foot and mouth
disease. The disease affects over one million children in China
every year, according to Rao Zihe, who led the research.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China should deepen political and economic reform under
the rule of law and socialist democratic politics, the paper
which act as the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece said. This
comes after the country's annual parliamentary meeting closed on
Thursday.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....