SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange reported 130 cases of
potential illegal trading activity to China's securities
regulator last year, according to a 2013 work report from the
city's exchange. This was up 124 percent from the year before.
CHINA DAILY
- China's restive northwestern Xinjiang region plans to
expand its textile industry five-fold by 2020 to create jobs and
maintain stability in the area, local officials told the paper.
The industry will aim to employ 1 million people by 2020, up
from 200,000.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Aluminum Corp of China Ltd rebounded
in the fourth quarter after three straight quarters of losses,
notching a profit of 948 million yuan ($153.1 million) for the
year. It cited reductions in sector overcapacity and cost
control measures as factors that helped the turnaround.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai's new births fell last year to 211,700, the
city's Health and Family Planning Commission said on Tuesday,
although it expects the number to rise by up to 30,000 in the
next few years as families make use of recently relaxed family
planning rules.
($1 = 6.1201 Chinese yuan)
