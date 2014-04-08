April 8 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
rolled out information disclosure rules for preferred shares.
- A series of growth-stabilizing measures are expected from
April to achieve the economic target set for this year, with a
further push to infrastructure construction in the middle and
western parts of China and a mildly easing monetary policy
expected by analysts, sources said.
- China's southwestern province of Yunnan has been permitted
to conduct electricity price liberalisation experiments, with
the direct trading price, one of the three components of the
final electricity price to be reached under the negotiations
between consumers and providers, sources said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Measures to achieve higher returns for stock investors are
likely to be unveiled soon, sources said. About 25 of the 1090
Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed companies, which have released
their 2013 annual reports so far, had declared higher dividend
rates than the annualized yield of Yuebao, Alibaba's
IPO-ALIB.N monetary market fund, according to data pooled
recently.
CHINA DAILY
- Experts have urged China to invest more in fixed-wing
search aircraft after the search for the disappeared flight
MH370 revealed weak capabilities of the transport aircraft China
sent to support the search.
- China is planning a new nuclear security law, with the
first draft expected to be produced this year, said Sun Qin, a
member of the Environmental Protection and Resources
Conservation Committee of the National People's Congress.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The Shanghai exchange is considering to create a new board
to host technology IPOs to compete with the Shenzhen exchange's
ChiNext board.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and
Supervision Department opened a reporting channel for Internet
users to facilitate the supervision and punishment of CCP
members' misbehavior.
