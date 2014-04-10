SHANGHAI, April 10 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- State-owned enterprises, especially those owned by the
central government, are likely to play an important role in
launching large-scale investment projects aimed at stabilising
economic growth this year, the paper reported, citing an unnamed
source closed to the State-owned Assets Supervisory and
Administration Commission.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China's first private equity-style fund focused on futures
investment started fundraising on Tuesday. The private equity
product called "Donghang Finance Number One Seeds Asset
Management Plan", which is operated by CES Finance, plans to
raise 50 million yuan ($8.1 million).
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China's securities regulator will not restart equity
initial public offerings in April because the agency is still in
the process of drafting several new regulations, sources closed
to the matter told the paper.
- China's major online peer-to-peer lending platform Ppdai
raised around $50 million its second round of private
fundraising, sources said.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Executives at privately-owned companies complained
forcefully about unequal treatment relative to state-owned firms
at a roundtable discussion at the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan,
the paper reported in a front-page article.
CHINA DAILY
- Beijing may impose strict traffic controls and suspend
operations of polluting companies to reduce smog during the
Asia-Pacific Cooperation Forum scheduled for later this year,
said Zhuang Zhidong, deputy head of the Beijing Environmental
Protection Bureau.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Party cadres should be highly attentive to the ongoing
"Mass Line" education campaign, an internal propaganda effort
aimed at maintaining the common people's support for the party,
said the paper, which acts as a mouthpiece for the ruling
Communist Party.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan)
