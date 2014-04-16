Toshiba to 'aggressively consider' sale of most of Westinghouse
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
April 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Financial Futures Exchange said it would accelerate the launch of stock index options, which would be based on an index of the 300 largest companies on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Land prices rose 1.89 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the first quarter, 0.17 percentage points lower than the fourth quarter of 2013 and the slowest growth in the last seven quarters, according to figures published by the China Land Surveying and Planning Institute, a research institute under the Ministry of Land Resources.
21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China's 'Big 4' banks suffered deposit outflows worth 1.9 billion yuan ($305.4 million) in the first two weeks of April, unnamed bank sources told the newspaper.
CHINA DAILY
- Executives from U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors Inc will visit China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) next week to discuss potential cooperation to establish vehicle-charging facilities, an insider with the Chinese company told China Daily on Tuesday.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- House prices in Macao have risen by 10 times over the past decade in Macao, raising concerns of a real estate bubble, the newspaper said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will speed up looking at whether it should sell a majority of its overseas nuclear power business.
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 14 Australia is becoming an interesting microcosm on how to, or how not to, transition an economy from being predominantly powered by coal to more climate-friendly alternatives.
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.