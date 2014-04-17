April 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Listed companies' shareholders that are selling more than
1 percent of released restricted shares in one month will no
longer be regarded as abnormal trading activity, according to a
new regulation issued by Shanghai Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its
official microblog that it has not started appraisals for IPO
issuance, squashing rumours that the commission will restart IPO
approvals early as next week.
- Taiwan securities regulators are looking to ease
restrictions on mainland Chinese investment in Taiwanese listed
firms. It plans to allow mainland investors to hold up to 50
percent stake in Taiwanese firms, sources familiar with the
matter told the paper.
- China will grant a tax exemption to several business in
culture industry including film making and cable TV
broadcasting, a move aimed at supporting the development of the
country's nascent culture sector.
ChINA DAILY
- China starts releasing a monthly nonferrous metals price
index on Wednesday, as China hopes to increase its influence in
global commodity price formation.
- About 60 percent of Chinese companies plan to move their
research centres and production bases overseas in five years,
roughly doubling from the current percentage of companies having
these functions abroad, according an expert survey on Wednesday.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Firms of modern logistics, information, technology and
culture industry operating in Qianhai economic zone, a pilot
test ground for economic reform in southern Chinese city
Shenzhen, will receive a 15 percent corporate tax benefit,
according to a document released by Shenzhen tax authorities on
Wednesday.
- China will build Asia's biggest business jet exhibition
centre in the western province of Shanxi, according to the
report of the annual Asian Business Aviation Conference and
Exhibition on Wednesday. The centre will display business jets
from global manufactures and provide test flights service.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)