April 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China would likely maintain a relatively loose monetary policy to stabilise the economy, the newspaper said in a commentary, adding that Beijing's decision to cut the reverse requirement ratio (RRR) for rural banks is a signal of the central bank's policy slant.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Several companies, including Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science & Technology, are facing delisting pressure following the release of their 2013 earnings.

- China's Ministry of Finance said the country's fiscal revenue rose 9.3 percent to 3.5 trillion yuan ($562.79 billion) in the first quarter of this year from a year early.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Local airlines lost 1.4 billion yuan ($225 million) in March, tumbling 340 percent from year earlier due to a deprecation in the Chinese currency, Civil Aviation Administration of China said in its statistics report.

CHINA DAILY

- Local authorities collected 16.5 million yuan ($2.7 million) worth of fines in the final three months of last year from companies that breached environmental regulations. A total of 44 firms were closed down or had their operations suspended during the period, while a further 210 were fined or given warnings, the Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau said.

- Four banks, China Citic Bank, China Construction Bank, China Minsheng Banking Corp and the China Industrial Bank have sued state-run Jiangsu Salt Industry Group Co for being a guarantor for two debt-ridden subsidiaries that have suspended production.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The former deputy general manager of China Eastern Airlines, Chen Haiju, went on trial in Shanghai for taking more than 5 million yuan ($804,000) worth of bribes. Chen has denied all the charges.

($1 = 6.2190 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)