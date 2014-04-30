April 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sources told reporters that new detailed standards regarding the regulation of IPOs, in particular pertaining to underwriting, subscription processes and private equity should be released in the near future.

- Profits in a total of 2,473 listed companies hit 2.24 trillion yuan ($357.94 billion) in 2014, rising 14.68 percent from a year earlier, Wind Information data showed.

- Profits at listed Chinese companies beat expectations in 2013, rising over 14 percent.

- The Supreme Court ruled that all parole and early-release hearings involving officials imprisoned for graft must be open to the public.

