April 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Sources told reporters that new detailed standards
regarding the regulation of IPOs, in particular pertaining to
underwriting, subscription processes and private equity should
be released in the near future.
- Profits in a total of 2,473 listed companies hit 2.24
trillion yuan ($357.94 billion) in 2014, rising 14.68 percent
from a year earlier, Wind Information data showed.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Profits at listed Chinese companies beat expectations in
2013, rising over 14 percent.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The Supreme Court ruled that all parole and early-release
hearings involving officials imprisoned for graft must be open
to the public.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)