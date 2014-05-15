May 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Shanghai Stock Exchange will conduct test trading on
Saturday for stock options linked to individual shares, sources
told the paper. Test trading is the last step before the
official roll-out of such products, the sources said.
- Several provinces and cities are making plans to implement
"One Road, One Strip", a long-term economic and political
strategy that aims to promote economic ties and regional
integration between countries along the traditional Silk Road,
sources familiar with matter said.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The State Council, China's cabinet, said the government
would implement a range of policies to support
"production-oriented" service industries, including research and
development, industrial design, commercial services, sales and
marketing, and after-sales service.
21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD
- China Reinsurance Group Corp has started preparing for its
initial public offering (IPO) and is expected to list as early
as next year, multiple sources told the paper. Given the current
long waiting list for IPOs in the mainland stock market, the
company may consider listing in Hong Kong, another person close
to the matter said.
CHINA DAILY
- Beijing will impose a new levy on the discharge of certain
organic compounds, aiming to increase environmental awareness in
the city's industrial enterprises, municipal officials said. The
money collected from the levy will be used to improve the city's
air quality, they added.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Members of the Communist Party should insist on their
political beliefs and have the courage to criticize wrong
thoughts, the paper which acts as the party's mouthpiece said in
an editorial.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)