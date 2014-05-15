May 15 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- The Shanghai Stock Exchange will conduct test trading on Saturday for stock options linked to individual shares, sources told the paper. Test trading is the last step before the official roll-out of such products, the sources said.

- Several provinces and cities are making plans to implement "One Road, One Strip", a long-term economic and political strategy that aims to promote economic ties and regional integration between countries along the traditional Silk Road, sources familiar with matter said.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The State Council, China's cabinet, said the government would implement a range of policies to support "production-oriented" service industries, including research and development, industrial design, commercial services, sales and marketing, and after-sales service.

21ST CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

- China Reinsurance Group Corp has started preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) and is expected to list as early as next year, multiple sources told the paper. Given the current long waiting list for IPOs in the mainland stock market, the company may consider listing in Hong Kong, another person close to the matter said.

CHINA DAILY

- Beijing will impose a new levy on the discharge of certain organic compounds, aiming to increase environmental awareness in the city's industrial enterprises, municipal officials said. The money collected from the levy will be used to improve the city's air quality, they added.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Members of the Communist Party should insist on their political beliefs and have the courage to criticize wrong thoughts, the paper which acts as the party's mouthpiece said in an editorial.

