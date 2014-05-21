SHANGHAI May 21 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
said in an announcement on Tuesday that it plans to establish
two or three national markets for coal trading.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Chinese healthcare and defence sector funds are likely to
see strong returns over the next decade, outstripping the wider
market, fund managers told the official paper.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai's top four taxi firms have launched a new taxi
booking app to fight back against third-party providers which
dominate the sector. China's taxi app market has attracted
strong investment from the country's tech giants Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N and Tencent Holdings Ltd.
CHINA DAILY
- The United States' decision to charge five military
officers in China over hacking charges is "ill-advised, if not
downright stupid," according to an editorial in the state-run
paper on Wednesday. Washington is "simply rubbing salt" into a
wound already opened by Edward Snowden's revelations, it said.
- China is considering levying heavier taxes on rare earth
producers, which could drive up the prices of the minerals, an
unnamed source told the official paper. The proposed overhaul
would see the amount of tax linked to the value of the minerals
rather than the volume as is done currently.
