UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China is likely to see another bumper harvest in its summer grains according to signs from some main grains-growing regions. The country's summer grain harvest season will begin in early June.
CHINA DAILY
- The flow of tourists, vehicles and trade across key land border gates linking China and Vietnam have slowed significantly after a spate of anti-China violence in Vietnam earlier this month.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's money markets are unlikely to see another squeeze in June as the People's Bank of China has relaxed its liquidity stance this year to help boost the economy, a commentary by this newspaper said. An acute Chinese money market squeeze in July last year roiled global markets as the central bank clamped down on shadow banking business.
- China needs to foster fresh growth points in its retail sector as the main property sector shows signs of sharp slowdown this year, a research report by the State Information Centre, a top government think-tank, said.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is likely to see a quick expansion in the new energy car sector this year, according to participants in an industry forum in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen over the weekend.
- Conditions are ripe for China to adopt a registration-based system for the introduction of new commodity futures, Huang Yuncheng, a senior researcher at the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said. Currently, all new products must be approved by the CSRC.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Downpours and flooding in southern China have killed at least 22 people, left 7 missing and caused 1,143 houses to collapse, local authorities said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see..... ($1 = 6.2365 Chinese yuan) (Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources