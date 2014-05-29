SHANGHAI May 29 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China is supporting the establishment of crude oil futures
and is looking to launch futures of the commodity this year,
said Wang Yang, vice-president of the China Securities
Regulatory Commision (CSRC).
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Bad loans at Chinese commercial banks rose to 646.1
billion yuan ($103.28 billion) at the end of the first quarter
from 592.1 billion yuan at the start of the year, according to
official data. This marked 10 straight quarters of rising bad
loans.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese teenagers are starting to smoke young, according
to a new nationwide survey. Around 20 percent of kids between
the ages 13-15 years have tried smoking, with 7 percent being
frequent users, the Global Youth Tobacco Survey on China said.
- The Red Cross Society's Beijing branch signed an agreement
with the city's public security bureau on Wednesday to
strengthen cooperation on dealing with emergencies such as
terrorist attacks.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai will offer tax refunds to cruise tourists in
specific venues to boost shopping, the city's tourism authority
said on Wednesday. The city expects 1.08 million cruise tourists
this year, up 44 percent on 2013.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's economy is running smoothly and economic and
structural adjustments are showing positive signs, the country's
premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying in the paper which acts
as a mouthpiece of the leadership.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2556 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)