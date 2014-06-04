SHANGHAI, June 4 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Land sales revenue for May in 10 major Chinese cities
totalled 57.8 billion yuan ($9.24 billion), down 24.6 percent
from a year earlier, the first decline in 20 months, according
to a report by E-house China R&D Institute.
- Chen Geng, the president of Guotai Junan Securities Co
Ltd, has resigned, insiders said on Tuesday. Chen Geng, who has
held the position for 10 years, is leaving as the company
prepares for an initial public offering.
CHINA DAILY
- The state-run newspaper said in an editorial that Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for a larger role by Japan in
regional security is against the nature of the Self-Defense
Forces as defined by the country's constitution.
Abe is not only trying to violate the pacifist constitution
of Japan, he is also attempting to expand his unconstitutional
moves to the Asia-Pacific, the editorial added.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Chinese President Xi Jinping told a conference on Tuesday
that engineering and technology are strategic options by the
human race to cope with global challenges and China should also
rely on innovation to drive growth.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
($1 = 6.2541 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)